Kyle Harrison Hits The Injured List
Kyle Harrison (forearm) has been placed on the 15-day Injured List with left forearm tightness. The move is retroactive to July 9, 2026. The 24-year-old southpaw revealed that he had been dealing with soreness on the outside of his left elbow for the past few weeks, which helps explain his recent decline in performance. While Harrison himself wasn't too concerned about the injury, the team deemed it necessary to move him to the Injured List nonetheless. Over his last two starts, Harrison totaled just 6.2 innings while striking out only five batters, all while experiencing diminished velocity. There is no clear timetable for his return, but it appears likely that he will miss more than the minimum 15 days given the nature of the injury and the fact that he has been dealing with it for several weeks. Left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser was recalled in the corresponding move, just a few days after a strong outing against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Source: Curt Hogg
Source: Curt Hogg