Is Quinn Mathews the Top Pitching Prospect to Stash Following Seven-Inning Gem?
Quinn Mathews turned in another stellar showing at the Triple-A level this past week and has potentially solidified himself as the top pitching prospect to stash ahead of the All-Star break. On July 9, the left-hander logged seven innings (which marked a season high) with just two hits allowed, no runs, and a sharp 7:2 K:BB. Since May 28, the former Stanford standout has been borderline elite at the top club, posting a 1.87 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and a 53:18 K:BB over 43 1/3 innings of work. Prior to this surge, the 25-year-old posted a much higher 5.55 ERA over the first 35 2/3 innings. Given his current run at Triple-A, Mathews has put himself into the elite tier of stash candidates as his MLB debut could come shortly after the All-Star break.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com