Ryan Waldschmidt Exits After Hit-by-Pitch on Friday
Ryan Waldschmidt (hand) was forced from Friday night's game against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers after getting hit on the fingers while attempting to bunt in the sixth inning, according to Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Before being replaced in center field by Jorge Barrosa, Waldschmidt went 0-for-2 at the plate with two strikeouts. The 23-year-old top D-backs prospect will most certainly be sent for X-rays to rule out any fractures in his hand/fingers. For now, we'll consider him day-to-day heading into Game 2 of the series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. The former first-rounder from the University of Kentucky in 2024 made his MLB debut earlier this year and struggled at the plate before being sent back to Triple-A Reno. The Snakes just recalled him from the minors on Friday, so it's unfortunate he was injured in his first game back, but hopefully he avoids a serious injury. Waldschmidt struggled in his first 112 big-league at-bats, primarily with offspeed pitchers, hitting .259 with no homers, eight RBI, 11 runs, five stolen bases, and a 32.8% strikeout rate in 33 games. His power/speed upside makes him a bench stash in all dynasty/keeper leagues, though.
Source: Arizona Sports - Alex Weiner
Source: Arizona Sports - Alex Weiner