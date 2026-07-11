Lazaro Montes on the Stash Radar Amid Recent Promotion to Triple-A?
Lazaro Montes was recently bumped up to the top club in the system following his impressive production at Double-A. To open the season, the 21-year-old carried a .234/.369/.550 line with a sharp .919 OPS over 79 contests at Double-A. During this stretch, Montes hit 25 home runs and chipped in five stolen bases. However, what prompted his promotion was the .253/.413/.614 line and 1.064 OPS he held over the final 25 games at Double-A. While the 21-year-old has gotten off to a slower start at Triple-A, going just 2-for-18 over the first four games, managers should continue to closely monitor his production as his power upside is among the highest in the sport. If Montes can find his footing, the No. 26-ranked prospect in the sport could compete for a late-season promotion to Seattle.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com