Jordan Romano Blows Save - Job Security Concerns?
Jordan Romano allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks while blowing a save opportunity on Friday against the San Francisco Giants. The 33-year-old had converted two consecutive saves before this stumble. It's also worth noting that Juan Mejia recorded the save by getting the final out in the bottom of the ninth inning. On the season, Romano owns a 7.71 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP between his time with the Los Angeles Angels and the Rockies. While those numbers are ugly, he still appears to have a tenuous grip on the closer's role in Colorado. No lead ever feels particularly safe with the Rockies, but the club has been searching for a reliable late-inning option all season. Ten different pitchers on the staff have recorded at least one save, and none has more than four. Even so, Romano has closing experience and has picked up two saves during his brief four-game stint with Colorado. For now, fantasy managers are encouraged to stick with the 33-year-old, but they should be prepared to replace him at a moment's notice.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com