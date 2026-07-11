Edwin Diaz Begins Rehab Assignment on Saturday
Edwin Diaz (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Ontario on Saturday. The 32-year-old pitcher recently started throwing live bullpen sessions to batters at the beginning of July and has now been deemed ready for game action. It's unclear how long this rehab assignment will last, but judging by the level of competition where he's starting, multiple appearances are likely in store. The former All-Star has been sidelined since April with loose bodies in his elbow that required surgery to remove. Now that his health is improving, he can and should be stashed on fantasy rosters with the expectation that he will rejoin the Dodgers at some point in August.
Source: Ontario Tower Buzzers
Source: Ontario Tower Buzzers