White Sox Call Up Lefty Pitching Prospect Tyler Schweitzer
Tyler Schweitzer from Triple-A Charlotte. Schweitzer, a former fifth-rounder in 2022 out of Ball State University, made his big-league debut with the White Sox earlier this year and posted a 4.50 ERA (3.23 FIP) and 1.50 WHIP with a save, four strikeouts, and three walks in just eight innings pitched over five relief appearances. The team's No. 21-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, has gone 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 36:8 K:BB in 42 1/3 innings pitched across 20 appearances (four starts) with the Knights in the minors in 2026. Schweitzer will be replacing Brandon Eisert in Chicago's bullpen to close out the first half of the season after the White Sox sent Eisert to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade on Friday night. He will most likely operate as a middle reliever now that he's back in the majors, and fantasy managers in all leagues can ignore him for now.
Source: Chicago White Sox
Source: Chicago White Sox