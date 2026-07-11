Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall

Jul 11, 2026, 2:29 PM ET

The Baltimore Orioles selected Oak Grove High School (Mississippi) outfielder Eric Booth Jr. with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday, according to MLB.com. Booth, who was ranked as MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect in this year's draft, stands at 6-foot, 207 pounds and throws and hits from the left side. The 18-year-old's top tool is his speed. At the plate, he has an unconventional setup that makes his swing choppy, but he still makes consistent contact to utilize his speed on the basepaths. Booth is the most in need of development of any of the top-10 picks so far in this draft, but in the long run, he could reach 25 home runs in the big leagues if he can find a way to get to his pull power more. He won the Home Run Derby at the Perfect Game All-Star Game last July and was one of the fastest players in this year's high-school class, so Booth's power/speed profile is extremely intriguing. He could be one of the bigger boom/bust prospects to be taken early on in the first round this year. Expect the Orioles to work quickly on fine-tuning his mechanics at the plate in the lower levels of the minors later this year.