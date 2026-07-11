First Overall Pick Roch Cholowsky to be MLB-Ready Next Season?

Jul 11, 2026, 2:59 PM ET

Chicago White Sox shortstop prospect Roch Cholowsky went first overall in the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday, July 11, and may not spend much time at all in the minors. MLB Pipeline already had him on course to reach Chicago at some point in 2027, while one scouting executive said Cholowsky should be in a major-league uniform by the end of next season. The 21-year-old earned that confidence after hitting .329/.448/.624 with 52 home runs in 178 games at UCLA and winning Big Ten Player of the Year twice. Mid-2027 is still an aggressive target, not a promise. Cholowsky has yet to sign or take a professional at-bat, and the upper minors can slow down even polished college bats. Still, his bat, strike-zone control, and defense at shortstop give him a real chance to move quickly. He is an immediate dynasty riser, with 2027 now firmly in play.