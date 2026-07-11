Braves Recall Top Prospect Owen Murphy to Majors, Will he Carve Out a Role?
Owen Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, July 11, with James Karinchak optioned in the corresponding move. It is Murphy's second stint in less than a week. Braves manager Walt Weiss framed the 22-year-old as a long-relief option the first time around, so fantasy managers should not assume a rotation turn. Murphy has a 4.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 92 strikeouts over 81 minor-league innings this season, including a 3.88 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 11 starts at Gwinnett. The strikeouts make him interesting if Atlanta gives him multiple innings at a time, but the role could leave him short on wins and volume. Murphy is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues, while RotoBaller places him in the 12-team add range. He is worth a bench gamble in deeper 12-team formats and a stronger pickup in 15-team leagues.
Source: Atlanta Braves
Source: Atlanta Braves