Allen Graves Fills Stat Sheet Against Pacers
Allen Graves tallied 13 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals, and three three-pointers in Monday's 94-93 Summer League win over the Pacers. The No. 19 overall pick also posted 22 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in his Vegas debut, so the early pattern is more about activity than pure scoring. Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals at Santa Clara while shooting 41.3% from deep, giving him a useful fantasy profile if he can earn minutes as a low-usage wing who rebounds, spaces, and creates stocks.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA