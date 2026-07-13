Ryan Blaney Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026

Jul 13, 2026, 12:49 PM ET
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was the dominant driver of the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Blaney started in the pole position in first and went on to lead every lap and dominate the first stage. During the stage break, Blaney lost the lead after coming out third after pit stops, but he was back fighting for the lead after a few laps. Although he faced challenges from Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Carson Hocevar, and Bubba Wallace, Blaney went on to dominate most of the second stage and eventually win it as well. Blaney lost his track position with a slow stop during the stage break before the final stage. He restarted the third stage from 16th, and it was not until midway through the stage, around lap 202, that Blaney returned to the front. From there, Blaney continued to trade the lead with several drivers until the final overtime restart. Although he fell behind Hocevar by the white flag, Blaney regained the lead and received a push from Christopher Bell to pass Hocevar and Wallace to seal his second victory of the 2026 season. Blaney remains third in the regular season standings after 20 races, but he gained points against Denny Hamlin for the regular season title, as he is only 65 points behind Hamlin.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com