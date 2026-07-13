Carson Hocevar Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta

Jul 13, 2026, 12:47 PM ET
Carson Hocevar was one of the main contenders to compete for the win throughout the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. In the first stage of the race, Hocevar went from his starting position of 14th to competing for a top-5 finish. However, he did fade back slightly and ended the first stage in sixth, earning five stage points. In the second stage, Hocevar ran inside the top five through most of the stage and even took the lead from Ryan Blaney at a few points. At the end of the second stage, Hocevar got a flat tire in his car and fell all the way back to 30th, leaving him with no further stage points. In the final stage, Hocevar slowly recovered and returned to the front of the pack to trade the lead with Blaney and Bubba Wallace throughout the stage. Although Hocevar led during the white flag, Blaney got past him in turn one. Despite mounting a charge to regain the lead, Christopher Bell pushed himself and Blaney ahead of Hocevar, leaving Hocevar in third as his finishing result. With 20 races now completed in the 2026 season, Hocevar is eighth in the regular season standings with six races to go before The Chase begins.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com