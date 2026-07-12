Danny Wolf Tops Nets Scorers in Loss to Atlanta
Danny Wolf scored 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting in Saturday's 83-76 Summer League loss to the Atlanta Hawks, chipping in five rebounds, one assist, and one steal over 26 minutes. The second-year big went 0-for-2 from deep but stayed efficient inside and hit both free throws. He opened Las Vegas with a nine-point, eight-rebound debut, so the scoring jump is encouraging. Wolf flashed promise as a rookie, averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 threes in 20.8 minutes, and good health has him in line for steady frontcourt minutes on a rebuilding Brooklyn team.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA