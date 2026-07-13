Shohei Ohtani has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani (knee) was set to have his bothersome left knee drained on Sunday evening, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The Dodgers scratched Ohtani from his scheduled start on the mound in Friday's series opener against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks, but the 32-year-old four-time MVP served as the designated hitter all weekend and even clubbed his 22nd home run of the year in Sunday's loss. The Dodgers are having Ohtani get his knee taken care of during the All-Star break, and unfortunately, we won't get to see the unicorn play in the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday. The good news for fantasy managers is that Ohtani is expected to be ready to rejoin L.A.'s starting rotation for the start of the second half this weekend. The six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger winner isn't running as much, but otherwise, he's been a beast offensively, slashing .293/.403/.549 with a .953 OPS, 22 home runs, 58 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 335 at-bats. As a pitcher, he's in the National League MVP conversation with an 8-2 record, 1.79 ERA (2.61 FIP), and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 14 starts over 85 2/3 innings.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya