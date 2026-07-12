Jurrangelo Cijntje Heading to Triple-A After All-Star Break
Jurrangelo Cijntje from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis when minor-league play begins after the All-Star break, according to Rob Rains of the St. Louis Sports Page. Cijntje, the team's No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, will make the jump to the highest level on the farm after going 3-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 100 strikeouts and 40 walks in 80 1/3 innings pitched across 17 starts. The 23-year-old former 15th overall pick by the Seattle Mariners out of Mississippi State University was acquired by the Cardinals in the Brendan Donovan trade in the offseason. Cijntje obviously has unique talents on the mound for his ability to pitch from both sides, but the native of the Netherlands hasn't really stood out with either arm yet in the minors in 2026. If Cijntje does debut in the big leagues this year with the Red Birds, it likely won't be until later in the season, and it'll likely come in a bullpen role that won't give him a ton of fantasy baseball value. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is a natural southpaw, but he has shown better stuff from the right side so far as a pro.
Source: St. Louis Sports Page - Rob Rains
Source: St. Louis Sports Page - Rob Rains