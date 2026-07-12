Bo Bichette Sitting Out Final Game of the First Half
Bo Bichette (ankle, leg) will miss a third straight game in Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox, per MLB.com. Brett Baty will make the start at the hot corner and will bat eighth against Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle. Bichette will get some extra rest going into next week's All-Star break while dealing with ankle and leg soreness. With four more days to rest coming up next week, Bichette should be ready to roll for the start of the second half on Friday, July 17, for the series opener against the division-rival Phillies in Philadelphia. The 28-year-old got off to a brutal start to his Mets tenure in 2026, but he eventually rebounded and will finish off the first half with a .256/.301/.377 slash line, .678 OPS, 10 home runs, 51 RBI, 48 runs scored, and a stolen base across 379 at-bats. Bichette has been hot in July, too, going 10-for-33 (.303) with a double, five RBI, and four runs scored in nine games played. Fantasy managers are hoping that Bichette can pick up where he left off following the All-Star break.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com