Nationals Promote First Base Prospect Abimelec Ortiz, a Top Target for Power?
Matt Krook for assignment in a corresponding move, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. Ortiz, who is ranked by MLB Pipeline as Washington's No. 25 prospect, was acquired in the trade that sent left-hander MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers. He will be making his major-league debut the next time he gets on the field. Nusbaum adds that the Nationals are "obviously high" on Ortiz. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and sent to the Dominican Summer League in an unconventional move. The 24-year-old Puerto Rican left-hander has done nothing but hit, and he gets his first big-league call-up after slashing .235/.332/.481 with an .813 OPS, 16 home runs, 59 RBI, and 48 runs scored in 71 games for Rochester this year. Ortiz hit safely in his last 10 games with the Red Wings, batting .381/.438/.952 with seven home runs and 23 RBI in that span. He should see pretty regular playing time in D.C., making him a waiver target in deeper fantasy leagues for his power from the left side of the plate.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum