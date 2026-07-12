Will Max Clark be the First High-End Prospect to Earn the Call in the Second-Half?
Max Clark has been among the hottest hitters at the Triple-A level over the past month and has quickly put himself near the top of most stash rankings. Since June 12 (his last 23 games at Toledo), the former third-overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft has posted an elite .316/.404/.495 line with a .898 OPS, five doubles, four home runs, and eight stolen bases. This surge is worth noting, as Clark held a much lower .248/.335/.374 line with a modest .709 OPS over his first 57 games of the season. During this cold start, the outfielder only hit four home runs. Seeing him turn the corner at an impressive rate at Triple-A has pushed him into elite stash territory. With the Tigers relying on James Outman and Matt Vierling to cover center field, they may turn to their top-ranked prospect very shortly after the All-Star break, making him a worthy pickup in all 12-team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com