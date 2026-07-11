Zac Gallen Likely Headed to Injured List
Zac Gallen (elbow) was scratched ahead of his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallen was supposed to take the ball on Sunday for the final game ahead of the All-Star break. Instead, Gallen is likely headed to the Injured List due to left elbow inflammation. The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, so fantasy managers will need to stay tuned for more updates. Gallen could use some time to rest and regroup after posting a 6.34 ERA across 19 starts this season. Mitch Bratt is expected to take the ball during Sunday's series finale.
Source: Nick Piecoro
Source: Nick Piecoro