Rangers Select Top Left-Handed Pitcher Gio Rojas With 16th Overall Pick

Jul 11, 2026, 3:24 PM ET

The Texas Rangers selected left-handed pitcher Gio Rojas with the 16th overall selection in the 2026 MLB Draft. Rojas entered the pre-draft process as MLB Pipeline's No. 8 overall prospect and the top left-handed pitcher in the class. The 19-year-old left-hander is a graduate of Stoneman Douglas High School (Florida) and has already shown his raw talent on the big stage, leading the way by tossing 11 shutout frames for Team USA in the WBSC U-18 World Cup. His fastball has reached 98 MPH and has been given a 60-grade rating by MLB.com. Rojas mixes in a well-regarded slider (60 grade) that plays off this dominant fastball quite well. The young southpaw has the potential to become a frontline starter, but dynasty managers will need to be patient as he will likely need several seasons of development in the lower levels of the Texas system.