Guardians Select Liam Peterson Out of Florida with 19th Overall Pick

Jul 11, 2026, 3:47 PM ET

The Cleveland Guardians are selecting right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson out of Florida with the 19th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Peterson has spent all three of his college seasons with the Gators and has continued to increase his workload. After posting a 6.43 ERA as a first-year, Peterson has since improved in his final two seasons. In 2025, the right-hander tossed 69 1/3 innings with a 96:32 K:BB. This past season, Peterson logged a season-high 84 1/3 innings and struck out an eye-catching 111 batters while posting a career-low 3.8 BB/9. While he possesses a sharp 60-grade fastball, his calling card could be his slider, which was given an elite 65-grade during the pre-draft process according to MLB Pipeline. The other pitch to watch in his profile is his budding curveball, which some scouts have credited as his top secondary pitch. Given his extensive college experience, Peterson may not have to wait long to make his MLB debut.