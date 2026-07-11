Jul 11, 2026, 3:29 PM ET

The Houston Astros selected outfielder Logan Hughes out of Texas Tech with the 17th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday afternoon. Entering the draft, MLB Pipeline ranked the outfielder as the overall No. 42 prospect in this year's class. However, on the college diamond, Hughes has shown high-end upside worthy of a pick in the back half of the opening round. Hughes began his collegiate career at Stetson before transferring to Texas Tech in 2025. While in the Big 12, Hughes has showcased high-end power, hitting at least 18 home runs in each season. In 2025, the 21-year-old posted a season-high .375 AVG with a sharp 1.245 OPS. According to his MLB.com scouting report, Hughes is credited with making good swing decisions and has the ability to make contact against all pitch types. While he has the upside to be a 20-HR hitter in the majors, his lack of speed and lower fielding projections could limit his upside.