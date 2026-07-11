Tyler Phillips Starting on Short Rest on Sunday
Tyler Phillips will take the ball on short rest during Sunday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. Phillips tossed five shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. He'll be asked to take the ball again on three days' rest for what is likely going to be a bullpen game. The expectation is that Phillips isn't going to work deep into Sunday's game, so he probably won't be an ideal streaming option. The right-hander has been solid this season with a 3.28 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and a 55:34 K/BB ratio across 24 games (eight starts) with the Marlins this season. He's worth a look as a deep league option for the second half of the season.
Source: Christina De Nicola
Source: Christina De Nicola