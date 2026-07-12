Padres Go With Prep Two-Way Player Coleman Borthwick With 21st Overall Pick

Jul 12, 2026, 12:39 AM ET

The San Diego Padres selected South Walton High School (Florida) right-handed pitcher Coleman Borthwick with the 21st overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday, according to MLB.com. Borthwick, who came into this year's draft as the 43rd-ranked prospect by MLB.com, is the first high-school right-hander taken in the first round. The 18-year-old has the size at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds and the athleticism -- he was a two-way player in high school. Borthwick is expected to be a pitcher moving forward, though, and he features a fastball that can reach the upper-90s and a plus slider. His slider can miss a ton of bats, and if he can stay healthy, Borthwick has the makings of a future workhorse starter at the top of San Diego's starting rotation. He's committed to play at Auburn, where he could continue his dream of being a two-way player as a pitcher and power-hitting corner infielder. Borthwick is young and raw, but the tools are clearly there for him to be a high-upside arm in the Padres' system if he chooses not to go to college.