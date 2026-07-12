Mitch Bratt Being Called Up to Start on Sunday, Worth an Add Off Waivers?
Mitch Bratt to make the start in Sunday's series finale against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers, with right-hander Zac Gallen (elbow) likely heading to the injured list, according to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Sunday's contest in the final game of the first half of the season will be Bratt's second big-league start after he allowed an earned run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts over three innings in his major-league debut on June 24 at the St. Louis Cardinals. The 23-year-old Canadian southpaw is considered the team's No. 13 prospect at MLB Pipeline, and the former fifth-rounder by the Texas Rangers in 2021 has posted a 2.41 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 51:14 K:BB in 52 1/3 innings over his 13 starts this year at Reno. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder could be a candidate to take Gallen's rotation spot to begin the second half if he handles himself well on Sunday, but we wouldn't recommend Bratt as a streamer against L.A. in just his second start in the majors. Bratt has gone fewer than five innings in five of his last six outings on the farm as well, so we don't expect him to stick around long on Sunday.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro