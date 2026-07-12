KJ Simpson Leads Nuggets Past Timberwolves
KJ Simpson racked up 19 points (6-for-15 FG, 3-for-8 3Pt) with four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 101-82 Summer League win over Minnesota. The former Colorado standout ran the offense all night, and Denver sagged whenever he sat. He paced the Nuggets with 17 points and nine assists in the opener against Houston. Waived by Charlotte in February before signing a two-way deal, Simpson is auditioning for a rotation spot. His playmaking strengthens that case, but his fantasy value stays speculative until he earns minutes on Denver's deep backcourt.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA