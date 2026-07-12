Jacob Misiorowski Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Jacob Misiorowski (arm) will likely begin throwing again on Tuesday, but he will not pitch in the first series after the All-Star break against the Miami Marlins, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Brewers chose to skip the Miz's final start of the first half of the season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to right-arm fatigue after his last appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee isn't going to take any chances with the most dominant starting pitcher in baseball at the halfway point of the season. It's unclear when he'll make his next start, but hopefully, Misiorowski can avoid a trip to the injured list. Through his first 18 starts over 111 innings in 2026, in his first full year in the majors, the 24-year-old flamethrower has gone 10-4 with a league-best 1.62 ERA (league-leading 2.09 FIP), a league-best 0.76 WHIP, a league-high 167 strikeouts, and 27 walks for the Brew Crew. Misiorowski threw a combined 114 1/3 innings between the majors and minors in 2025, so the Brewers could look for more ways to limit his workload in the second half.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Curt Hogg
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Curt Hogg