Jett Williams Dealing With Minor Wrist Injury
Jett Williams (wrist) is dealing with a minor wrist injury, which has prevented him from being called up to the big leagues just before the All-Star break, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg. The Brewers could use some infield depth to close out the first half after they placed David Hamilton (hamstring) on the injured list on Tuesday. Instead of Williams, the Brew Crew opted to bring up outfield prospect Luis Lara. In 80 games and 358 plate appearances at Triple-A Nashville in 2026, Williams has hit .234/.341/.385 with a .726 OPS, nine home runs, 41 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 60 runs scored for the Sounds. The 22-year-old got off to a slow start to the year at the plate, but he has picked things up offensively and is pushing hard for his first taste of the big leagues with the Brewers. Williams, who stands at 5-foot-7 and 179 pounds, is the club's No. 5 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and we should see him in the majors at some point in the second half, although it's unclear if he'll play enough to be a fantasy asset in single-year leagues.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Curt Hogg
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Curt Hogg