Dontayvion Wicks Best Viewed as a Deep-League Redraft Stash
Dontayvion Wicks is coming off a quiet year, but his move to Philadelphia gives him another chance to matter in fantasy. He finished 2025 with 30 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in a six-catch, 94-yard game against Detroit. The Eagles still saw enough to trade a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder for him, then extended him through 2027. There is room for someone to emerge after A.J. Brown was dealt to New England, and Wicks already has some familiarity with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion from Green Bay. The opportunity is real. So is the competition. DeVonta Smith sits at the top of the depth chart, while rookie Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, and Elijah Moore will all be in the mix. Wicks enters camp with a chance to win a starting job, but nothing beyond Smith looks settled yet. Ranked WR84 by RotoBaller, he makes more sense as a deep-league stash than a standard-league sleeper until the rotation starts to take shape.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller