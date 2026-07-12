Jake Fraley Gets Pulled off Rehab Assignment
Jake Fraley (groin) was pulled off his rehab assignment on Sunday. Fraley was five games into his rehab assignment before feeling something in the area of his hernia surgery. He'll head back to the doctor for further examination before the Rays decide what to do next with him. He seemed to be nearing the point of finally returning, but will now need to ramp up again. Once healthy, Fraley could offer some deep league value. At this point, it's unclear when Fraley will finally play, so fantasy managers should move on in all formats.
Source: Marc Topkin
Source: Marc Topkin