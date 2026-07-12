Jason Foley Activated Off Injured List on Sunday
Jason Foley (shoulder) was activated off the 60-day Injured List on Sunday. The right-hander is ready to make his team debut after missing the first few months of the season. Foley has finally recovered from arthroscopic shoulder surgery that he underwent in May of 2025. The expectation is that Foley will begin in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen. If he pitches well, Foley could quickly work his way into save situations. He registered 28 saves with a 3.15 ERA across 60 innings with the Detroit Tigers in 2024. He's someone to keep an eye on as a possible saves target in deep leagues during the second half of the season.
Source: Giants PR
Source: Giants PR