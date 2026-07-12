Cam Schlittler Won't Pitch in All-Star Game
Cam Schlittler will not pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Schlittler isn't injured, but he doesn't want to push himself on what would be his between-starts throwing day. The 25-year-old has more than backed up his strong showing in his rookie campaign in 2025 with his first All-Star nod in 2026. Schlittler ends the first half of his first full season in the big leagues with a 9-5 record while leading the league in ERA (2.05), WHIP (0.94), and WAR (4.2) in 118 2/3 innings covering a league-high 20 starts. The former seventh-rounder in 2022 out of Northeastern University has quickly developed into a fantasy ace and is currently rostered in 98% of Yahoo leagues. His fantasy managers have to be happy about his decision to skip the All-Star Game as he looks for an equally dominant second half. It could be tough sledding to start the second half, though, with an upcoming matchup scheduled against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty