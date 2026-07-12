Zack Wheeler Turns Down All-Star Invitation
Zack Wheeler has decided to decline an invitation to the upcoming All-Star Game in Philadelphia. Wheeler was asked if he wanted to be a replacement on the National League roster. He declined, stating that he felt disrespected to be the fifth choice as a replacement. Wheeler has been outstanding when healthy this season, so he's certainly deserving of an All-Star nod. The right-hander owns a 2.28 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and a 98/20 K/BB ratio across 14 starts this season. Wheeler has bounced back nicely since having thoracic outlet surgery last year. He'll rest up during the All-Star break and look forward to helping the Phillies in the second half of the season.
Source: Lochlahn March
Source: Lochlahn March