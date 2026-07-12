Framber Valdez Placed on Bereavement List
Framber Valdez was placed on the bereavement list on Sunday. Valdez will miss Sunday's first half finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. Due to the timing, Valdez might not miss any starts due to the All-Star break beginning on Monday. Andre Granillo, who was claimed off waivers on Saturday, will take his spot on the active roster. Valdez will finish the first half with a 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and a 87/36 K/BB ratio across 19 starts. It hasn't been an ideal beginning to his Tigers' career, but Valdez should remain rostered in most fantasy formats.
Source: Tigers PR
Source: Tigers PR