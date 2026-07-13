Joey Cantillo has 20 Whiffs on Sunday, Must-Roster Player Moving Forward?
Joey Cantillo wrapped up a solid first half of the season on Sunday, going up against one of the hottest lineups in the Majors, the Miami Marlins, and holding them to one run. He went five innings, allowing six hits, one earned run, two walks, and racked up nine punchouts with a very impressive 20 whiffs and 44 percent CSW (Called Strike plus Whiff rate). After Sunday's outing, Cantillo wrapped up his first half with an 8-4 record, 3.56 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and a 105:49 K:BB ratio through 20 starts (101 innings pitched). Cantillo has found tremendous success utilizing his secondary pitches, the changeup and curveball, both of which have 41.5 percent and 38.1 percent whiff rates, respectively. His fastball has left some room for improvement, but he pitches in a rotation that consistently gets the most out of its pitchers in Cleveland, and Cantillo will remain a solid option moving forward and should be rostered in all 12-plus-team formats.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN