Carlos Rodon Could Get Back on a Mound Next Week
Carlos Rodon (elbow) has had a few good days of throwing, according to the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips. Rodon wasn't scheduled to throw on Sunday, but he will throw just about every day during the All-Star break, and it could include a bullpen session. The 33-year-old three-time All-Star isn't going to be ready to rejoin New York's starting rotation just out of the break next weekend and will most likely need several bullpen sessions before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment later this month. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Rodon to be a realistic candidate for a return to New York's starting rotation until August, especially when considering he got a late start to the 2026 season after having surgery on the same elbow last October to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur. Despite durability concerns, Rodon can still help fantasy managers in all leagues in the second half after going 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA (3.44 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 52 strikeouts and 26 walks in 46 1/3 innings across his nine starts for the Yanks.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips