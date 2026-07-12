Max Fried Could Make a Rehab Start on Friday
Max Fried's (elbow) live bullpen session on Saturday went well, and his next step is "likely" a minor-league rehab game, which could come as soon as Friday, July 17, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. In his live session with Double-A Somerset this weekend, Fried went three innings and threw 44 pitches. The 32-year-old three-time All-Star will look to build up his pitch count late next week in his first rehab start since going on the 15-day injured list back on May 16 due to a bone bruise in his left elbow. Because of how long he's been away from the Yankees' rotation, fantasy managers should expect Fried to make at least two rehab starts and potentially return before the end of July. The former seventh overall pick by the San Diego Padres in 2012 must remain stashed in an IL spot in all fantasy leagues. Before getting hurt, Fried was 4-3 in his 10 starts (61 2/3 innings) with a 3.21 ERA (2.71 FIP), 1.00 WHIP, and 50:19 K:BB in his second season in the Bronx. If he can stay healthy in the second half, Fried could help carry fantasy pitching staffs.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips