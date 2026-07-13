Erik Miller Worth Stashing for Second-Half Saves?
Erik Miller worked 1 1/3 innings on Sunday, struck out two, allowed one hit, walked none, and allowed no runs against the Rockies, picking up his second win of the season. Miller also has an impressive 10 holds for the year, along with two saves in three opportunities and a 3.29 ERA, with 38 punchouts in 27 1/3 innings (32 appearances). His WHIP remains incredibly high for a reliever (1.50), and his control at times falters tremendously (16.5 percent walk rate), but his stuff and velocity are good enough to keep his high WHIP afloat. He generates a ton of strikeouts and whiffs (31.4 percent and 34.4 percent, respectively), and allows a .190 xBA. Caleb Kilian appears to be the preferred choice to close out games for the Giants, as he has eight saves in 11 opportunities; however, he has blown two saves in the past six outings and has a 4.74 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. It's a long shot that Miller becomes the preferred closer, as he is also utilized as a left-handed specialist; however, if Kilian continues to falter, it could keep the door open for Miller. If you are in saves-and-holds leagues, Miller will continue to provide solid value in deeper formats.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN