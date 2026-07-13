Drake London Still Worth the Gamble in Round 2
Drake London is carrying more quarterback uncertainty than most players going this early in fantasy drafts. The volume is hard to walk away from. He saw 112 targets in only 12 games last season, finishing with 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns after a 100-1,271-9 breakout in 2024. Atlanta added Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, and third-round rookie Zachariah Branch, but those moves were about fixing the room around London. They were not about replacing him. He still had at least 40 more targets than any other Falcons wideout despite missing five games. The quarterback piece is messy. Michael Penix Jr. is working back from ACL surgery, and Tua Tagovailoa is pushing for the job. Either one comes with questions, but London has already earned heavy volume in different versions of this offense. His current ADP sits around the middle of Round 2, close to RotoBaller's WR7 valuation. There is risk at that price. There is also a path to another huge target total if he stays healthy, which is why London remains worth the gamble.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller