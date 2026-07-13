Bo Nix Can Beat his QB15 Price in Redraft Leagues
Bo Nix did not make a huge statistical leap in Year 2, but his fantasy floor held up anyway. He threw for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns on 612 attempts, then added 356 yards and five scores as a runner. The passing efficiency was ordinary, with 6.4 yards per attempt and an 87.8 rating, yet that volume and rushing work kept him useful. Denver gave him a real upgrade in Jaylen Waddle, who joins Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. The ankle fracture that ended Nix's playoff run is the part fantasy managers cannot simply wave away. He returned to the field during mandatory minicamp and said doctors considered the ankle "as good as new," but training camp will tell us more about his mobility. Davis Webb is taking over the play-calling, though he has described the system as mostly the same Sean Payton offense. With Nix carrying a QB15 ADP, this is a reasonable late-round shot on another low-end QB1 finish.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller