Bijan Robinson Still Worth a Top-Three Redraft Pick
Bijan Robinson already showed he can dominate fantasy without taking every backfield carry. Tyler Allgeier logged 143 attempts and scored eight rushing touchdowns last year, yet Robinson still led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage. His receiving line did a lot of the damage: 79 catches, 820 yards, and four scores, along with 1,478 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Atlanta replaced Allgeier with Brian Robinson Jr., a 225-pound downhill runner who can take some of the heavier inside work. That should not be confused with a threat to Bijan's passing-down role or overall standing. He handled 366 touches in 2025, and the new staff plans to keep the wide-zone base while adding gap concepts. A repeat of nearly 2,300 yards is unlikely, but Robinson does not need one to challenge for the overall RB1 finish. RotoBaller has him second overall in half-PPR and third in PPR. Both prices fit the workload and ceiling.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller