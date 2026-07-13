Darryn Peterson Fills the Box Score in Summer League Defeat
Darryn Peterson recorded 23 points on 6-for-18 shooting, 1-for-3 from three, and 6-for-8 at the line, adding five assists, two rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 104-82 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Clippers. The No. 2 pick keeps forcing the issue, and the jumper hasn't cooperated in Vegas (12-for-36 over two outings). The playmaking and defensive activity travel, though: Peterson ran up a 12-assist game earlier this summer and filled the sheet again here. He projects as a genuine fantasy contributor as soon as his rookie season, even if usage gets crowded next to Ace Bailey and Cody Williams. Once the shot falls, the scoring, passing, and steal production give him real fantasy value.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA