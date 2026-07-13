Alpha Diallo Joins Nuggets on One-Year Minimum Deal

Jul 13, 2026, 9:01 AM ET
The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million guaranteed deal with EuroLeague Defender of the Year Alpha Diallo, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The 29-year-old spent five seasons with AS Monaco, averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while leading the EuroLeague in steals last season on 50.1 percent shooting. A 6-foot-7 wing who defends multiple positions but never became a reliable outside threat, Diallo projects as a bench stopper rather than a rotation lock in Denver. He lands behind Christian Braun
, Cameron Johnson
, and Julian Strawther
, with Peyton Watson
's restricted free agency still unresolved. There's no fantasy angle here yet. Diallo stays off NBA boards until he carves out real minutes next to Nikola Jokic
.--Brian DailisanSource: Shams Charania