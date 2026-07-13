Seth Hernandez Dominates in Brief Appearance in Futures Game

Jul 13, 2026, 10:31 AM ET
Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Seth Hernandez continued his impressive debut season by tossing a perfect frame in the Futures Game on Sunday afternoon. Entering the game in the second inning, the former No. 6 overall pick tossed a shutout inning with no hits, no walks, and two punchouts. The 20-year-old made his pro debut at Low-A this season but has already been bumped up to High-A and is putting himself in a strong position to reach Double-A later in the second half of the season. At Low-A, Hernandez logged 28 innings with a 0.96 ERA and 0.71 WHIP, prompting the early promotion. While the right-hander has hit some roadblocks at High-A, he has continued to flash elite strikeout potential, totaling 61 strikeouts in just 41 innings. If Hernandez can continue this trajectory, he should reach Double-A later this season and establish himself as the clear No. 1 pitching prospect in the game, alongside Seattle's Kade Anderson
.--Andy SmithSource: MLB.com