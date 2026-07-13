Tom Kim Hoping to Take Winning Momentum to Royal Birkdale

Jul 13, 2026, 2:14 PM ET
The good course history and solid play as of late culminated in Tom Kim winning his fourth career PGA Tour title. It was a great week from tee to green, as he led the field in strokes gained average at 3.05. Most of that success came with the irons that have been hot all year. Most of his early-year struggles came on the greens, but he has found traction as of late with gaining strokes in four of his last five events. His solo third at the US Open is proof that he doesn't mind being in the thick of things on the biggest stage. There is plenty of reason to like Kim going into the Open Championship this week. Just be aware that most of his solid performances at the Renaissance Club have rarely transitioned over to the host site of the year's fourth major the following week.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf