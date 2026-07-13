Trevon Brazile Lands Four-Year Deal With Nuggets
Trevon Brazile signed a four-year, $9.3 million deal that includes the first two seasons fully guaranteed, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Brazile was selected No. 35 overall by San Antonio before his rights were traded to Denver, giving the Nuggets a low-cost frontcourt athlete with some defensive-stat appeal. He led Arkansas in rebounding and blocks last season while becoming the program's first player with 40-plus threes, blocks, and steals in the same year. His fantasy path is still narrow as a second-round rookie, especially while he works through a right shoulder strain, but the boards, blocks, and steals give him a cleaner hook than most developmental forwards.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto