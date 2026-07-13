Ziaire Williams Lands With Lakers on One-Year Deal
Ziaire Williams has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The 24-year-old spent last season with Brooklyn, averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 22.9 minutes while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range. Williams gives Los Angeles another long wing, but his fantasy case is thin unless the shooting improvement sticks and he earns enough bench minutes to keep the steals coming.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania