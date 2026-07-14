Lane Thomas Emerging as a Balanced Contributor to Target on the Waiver Wire
Lane Thomas got off to a very slow start to the 2026 season, hitting .208 with one home run across his first 125 plate appearances. However, the 30-year-old has begun to turn it on in the summer months, hitting .254 with six home runs across 144 plate appearances since the calendar flipped to June. Thomas owns a strong 12.4% walk rate for the season, which gives him a safe on-base floor and helps keep his bat in the lineup. With Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel (foot) currently on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis, Thomas has emerged as the everyday center fielder in Kansas City. As long as he continues to see regular playing time, Thomas profiles as a useful compiler with some power/speed upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller