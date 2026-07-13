Royce Lewis Re-Emerging as a Power/Speed Threat on the Waiver Wire
Royce Lewis is hitting .219/.297/.399 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 30 runs scored, and six stolen bases. The 27-year-old's overall line is held down by his brutal start to the year, as he hit .164 with three home runs across 119 plate appearances through the end of May. However, Lewis has been much better of late, hitting .266 with seven home runs across 137 plate appearances since the start of June. Lewis owns a 13% barrel rate on the season and has demonstrated significant power upside at earlier points in his career, hitting 31 home runs across 564 plate appearances from 2023 through 2024. Health remains a major concern for Lewis, as he's reached 400 plate appearances in a season just once in his career and has already missed time in 2026 due to a knee injury. Still, Lewis carries notable power/speed potential when healthy and could be worth targeting on the waiver wire in leagues where he remains available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller